BRIEF-Admiral posts 43 pct rise in 2017 pre-tax profit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc:

* REG-ADMIRAL GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES A RECORD GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £405 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍GROUP‘S SHARE OF PROFIT BEFORE TAX £405.4 MILLION 2016 £284.3 MILLION +43%​

* ‍SOLVENCY RATIO (POST DIVIDEND) (*2) 205% 2016 212%​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 117.2 PENCE 2016 78.7 PENCE +49%​

* ‍FULL YEAR DIVIDEND INCLUDING ADDITIONAL RETURN WAS 114.4 PENCE.​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 58.0 PENCE PER SHARE (2016: 51.5P) REPRESENTING A NORMAL DIVIDEND (65% OF POST-TAX PROFITS) OF 39.5 PENCE PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 18.5 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍BACKDROP OF UNCERTAINTY IN OUR LARGEST BUSINESS, UK CAR, DUE TO CONTINUED DELIBERATIONS OVER OGDEN​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF BREXIT, WE ARE EXPLORING ESTABLISHING AN INSURANCE COMPANY AND AN INSURANCE INTERMEDIARY BUSINESS IN SPAIN​