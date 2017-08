June 8 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* EURONEXT PARIS ADMITS TO LISTING AND TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT IN PARIS OF SHARES REPRESENTING OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU IPO-ANTAL.PA

* ADMISSION TO LISTING AND TRADING OF 71,000,000 SHARES OF ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU IPO-ANTAL.PA THROUGH DIRECT LISTING PROCEDURE; FIRST DAY OF TRADING JUNE 12, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)