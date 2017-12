Dec 14 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE DELIVERS RECORD REVENUE OF $2 BILLION IN Q4

* Q4 REVENUE $2.01 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.95 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $1.00 ON A GAAP-BASIS, AND $1.26 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE GREW TO $5.23 BILLION EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $359 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S