BRIEF-Adobe reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84
September 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Adobe reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe reports record revenue

* Q3 revenue $1.84 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.82 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍digital media annualized recurring revenue grew to $4.87 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $308 million​

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍deferred revenue grew to approximately $2.20 billion​

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍Adobe Experience Cloud achieved revenue of $508 million, which represents 26 percent year-over-year growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

