FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 revenue about $1.815 billion

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect to achieve approximately $300 million of net new digital media ARR in Q3

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect digital media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% in Q3

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect Adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25% in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (adobe.ly/2sy9C9j) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.