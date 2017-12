Dec 14 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.27

* SEES Q1 ADOBE TOTAL REVENUE ABOUT $2.040 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.15