#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems ‍reaffirms its current Q4 fiscal year 2017 revenue and earnings per share targets​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe Systems Inc - ‍reaffirming its current Q4 fiscal year 2017 revenue and earnings per share targets​

* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2018 ‍non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $5.50​

* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, total Adobe revenue approximately $8.7 billion‍​

* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2018 GAAP earnings per share of approximately $4.40​

* Adobe Systems Inc - ‍is on track to achieve Q4 fy2017 revenue of $1.95 billion​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.21, revenue view $8.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, Adobe experience cloud bookings approximately 20 percent year-over-year growth

* Adobe Systems Inc - ‍is on track to achieve its Q4 earnings per share targets of $0.86 on a GAAP-basis, and $1.15 on a non-GAAP basis​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, digital media annualized recurring revenue approximately $1 billion of net new ARR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
