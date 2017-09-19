FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.950 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share about $0.86

* Sees q4 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to achieve approximately $330 million of net new digital media ARR in Q4

* adobe experience cloud Q4 growth rate will be affected by a material amount of perpetual revenue achieved in Q4 FY2016

* Expect Digital Media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25 pct in Q4

* Expect adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 17 percent in Q4 Source text (adobe.ly/2wuYTSe) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.