Feb 6 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ‍ADOCIA FILES ADDITIONAL ARBITRATION CLAIMS AGAINST ELI LILLY & COMPANY​

* ‍SEEKS DAMAGES OF USD 200 MILLION AND OTHER RELIEF ON CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION ABUSE AND AGREEMENT BREACHES

* EXPECT A DECISION ON THIS CLAIM IN Q2 OF 2018

* ‍WILL PROVIDE NO ADDITIONAL COMMENT ON THE PROCEEDINGS UNTIL THEIR CONCLUSION​