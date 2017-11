Nov 20 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA REPORTS TOPLINE RESULTS OF BIOCHAPERONE® GLUCAGON PHASE 1 STUDY

* ‍BIOCHAPERONE GLUCAGON WAS FOUND TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES​

* ‍BIOCHAPERONE GLUCAGON DEMONSTRATED EFFICACY IN RESCUING PARTICIPANTS FROM MEDICALLY INDUCED HYPOGLYCEMIA IN MEDIAN TIME OF 11 MINS​