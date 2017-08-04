BRIEF-ADP says Pershing Square Capital Management seeking control of ADP

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc
* ADP says Pershing Square Capital Management seeking control of ADP
* Says informed by pershing that it wants five seats on 10-member board and CEO change
* Says board rejects pershing's request to extend director nomination deadline
* Automatic Data Processing Inc says "pershing first contacted adp on August 1, and William Ackman said it beneficially owns 8% of ADP, largely in derivatives"
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - Ackman said he planned to nominate five directors, including himself, to ADP's 10-member board
* Automatic Data Processing - Ackman requested that adp extend august 10 deadline for nomination of directors by 30 to 45 days
* Says Ackman also said CEO Carlos Rodriguez should be replaced
* Automatic Data Processing - co's board has unanimously determined that it is not in best interests of adp or its other shareholders to accede to pershing's last-minute request for an extension