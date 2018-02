Feb 6 (Reuters) - Adtalem Global Education Inc:

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 1 PERCENT TO $337.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 1 TO 2 PERCENT

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION - QTRLY RESULTS CONTAINED TAX EXPENSE OF $101.2 MILLION RELATED TO ADOPTION OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION - SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IN $60 TO $65 MILLION RANGE, EXCLUDING HURRICANE-RELATED SPENDING