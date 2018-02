BRIEF-Adux Reported Q4 EBITDA Up At 1.8 Million Euros

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Adux Sa:

* REPORTED REVENUE OF NEW BUSINESS BASE EUR 10.6 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* ‍ IN 2018, WE CAN BEGIN A NEW PHASE OF GROWTH -CEO​

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD EUR 4.4 MILLION IN GROSS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* IN 2018, DRIVE-TO-STORE MARKETING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO LEVEL OFF BEFORE REGAINING MOMENTUM‍​

* IN 2018 NATIVE ADVERTISING AND SOCIAL MARKETING DIVISIONS SHOULD MAINTAIN THEIR DOUBLE-DIGIT MOMENTUM

* THREE CORE BUSINESSES ARE PROJECTED TO ENJOY STRONG GROWTH IN 2018 AND DRIVE INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR THE YEAR 2018