BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $2.49

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES FELL 2.2 PERCENT TO $2.04 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 2.6 PERCENT

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.49

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 2.6%

* IN QUARTER, ON A GAAP BASIS, CO‘S DILUTED EPS WAS $2.49, WHICH INCLUDES A BENEFIT OF $1.94 RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MILLION AND $ 250 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL NET SALES OF $9,100 MILLION TO $9,400 MILLION

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF DOWN 2.0% TO UP 0.0%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $2.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF MINIMUM $ 400 MILLION