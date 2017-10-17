BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* Says chairman Pony Ma’s Huateng Global Foundation’s Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing

* Says chairman Pony Ma’s Ma Huateng Global Foundation’s now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing

