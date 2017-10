Sept 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :

* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces European approval of lutetium (177lu) oxodotreotide (lutathera®) for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine (gep-net) tumors

* Advanced Accelerator - ‍approval allows for marketing of lutathera in all 28 EU member states, Iceland, Norway & liechtenstein​