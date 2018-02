BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications Enters Into Worldwide License Agreement With Cancer Targeted Technology

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CANCER TARGETED TECHNOLOGY

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - AGREEMENT WITH CTT TO DEVELOP AND MARKET INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG PRODUCT, F-18-LABELED CTT1057

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH CTT INCLUDE AN UPFRONT LICENSING FEE, CERTAIN MILESTONE AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS