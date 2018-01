BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications To Withdraw ADSs From Nasdaq Global Select Market​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa :

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - ‍NOTIFIED NASDAQ STOCK MARKET OF ITS DETERMINATION TO WITHDRAW ADSS FROM LISTING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET​

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - ‍ NOTIFIED NASDAQ STOCK MARKET OF ITS DETERMINATION TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION OF ORDINARY SHARES

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS - ‍ INTENDS TO FILE A FORM 25 WITH SEC NO EARLIER THAN 10 DAYS FROM JAN 22, TO EFFECT DELISTING, WITHDRAWAL

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS-NOT ARRANGED FOR LISTING OF ADSS ON OTHER NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE,AND FOR QUOTATION OF ADSS IN QUOTATION MEDIUM​

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS-FOLLOWING CLOSING OF OFFER, 5 EXISTING BOARD MEMBERS HAVE RESIGNED AND 4 NEW BOARD MEMBERS HAVE BEEN CO-OPTED​

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS- ‍ CLAUDIO COSTAMAGNA HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN, BOARD APPOINTED SUSANNE SCHAFFERT AS NEW CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: