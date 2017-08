BRIEF-Advanced Card Systems Holdings appoints Tong Fu as chairman

July 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd

* Tong Fu was appointed as an executive director and chairman of board

* Zhang Tao was appointed as an executive director

* Wang Hao, an executive director, was appointed as vice chairman of board

* WONG CHI HO and Wong Chi Kit resigned as co-chief executive officers of group

* Peng Fang stepped down from position of chairman of board and was re-designated as chief executive officer of group

* Cui Yijun resigned as an executive director