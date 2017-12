Dec 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Disposal Services Inc:

* ADVANCED DISPOSAL ANNOUNCES A CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS IT CONTINUES TO ENHANCE BOARD INDEPENDENCE

* ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES - IN RELATION TO OFFERING BY STOCKHOLDERS, INCLUDING HIGHSTAR CAPITAL AFFILIATES, JOHN MILLER TENDERED RESIGNATION FROM BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)