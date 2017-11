BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Q3 results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Says revenue for three months ended Sept. 30, 2017 of $392.7 million versus $360.6 million in same period of prior year - SEC filing​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.16​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.04​

* Rraising its full year 2017 revenue guidance to between $1,490 million to $1,505 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rrevising full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $416 million and $419 million​