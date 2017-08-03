FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage qtrly earnings per share $0.28
August 3, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage qtrly earnings per share $0.28

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced drainage systems announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales rose 0.2 percent to $358.4 million

* Sees fy 2018 sales $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Net sales for fiscal year 2018 are expected to be in the range of $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Sees ‍adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $200 and $220 million for fiscal year 2018​

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $55 to $60 million in 2018

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

