June 28, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems, on June 22, 2017 co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - on june 22, 2017 co, units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement lenders have committed to provide company a $550 million revolving credit facility

* Advanced drainage systems - agreement has option to increase such revolving credit facility or incur new term loans in amount of up to $150 million

* Advanced drainage systems inc - on june 22, company and guarantors entered into second amended and restated private shelf agreement with pgim, inc

* Advanced drainage systems - shelf notes shall bear interest at fixed interest rate and have maturity date not to exceed t10 years from date of issuance Source text (bit.ly/2snvvpX) Further company coverage:

