BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems Posts Q3 EPS ‍$0.51​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 8.9 PERCENT TO $320.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.275 BILLION TO $1.325 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER FULLY CONVERTED SHARE WAS $0.47

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION FOR 2018

* 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $195 AND $210 MILLION

* ‍HAS CONFIRMED ITS NET SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2018​

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $311.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $311.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S