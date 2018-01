BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions Says Co And Some Parties Terminated Certain Obligations

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc:

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS - ON DEC 29, CO, ADA-ES, ADA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, AC VENTURE DEFENDANTS, ECP DEFENDANTS TERMINATED CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS - PARTIES TERMINATED CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS UNDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING CERTAIN OF ADA-ES’ INDEMNITY OBLIGATIONS

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS - ADA-ES’ INDEMNITY OBLIGATIONS IS TO TERMINATE CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF INDEMNITY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 28, 2011 AMONGST PARTIES

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SAYS AS PER CONCURRENT AGREEMENT, CO, NORIT INTERNATIONAL B.V., CABOT NORIT AMERICAS AGREED TO FINAL PAYMENT OF $3.3 MILLION