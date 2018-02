Feb 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc:

* ADVANCED ENERGY ACQUIRES HIGH VOLTAGE POWER COMPANY

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - FURTHER TRANSACTION TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ADVANCED ENERGY ACQUIRED COMPANY IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR APPROXIMATELY $12 MILLION​

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS