BRIEF-Advanced Proteome Therapeutics And Immunobiochem Enter Into Collaboration And Option Agreement

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp :

* ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS AND IMMUNOBIOCHEM CORPORATION ENTER INTO A COLLABORATION AND OPTION AGREEMENT

* ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP - PRE-NEGOTIATED LICENSING TERMS INCLUDE UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES