Feb 12 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:

* ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES & OPERATIONS UPDATE

* ‍ACHIEVED RECORD Q4 PRODUCTION OF 245 MMCFE/D​

‍INCREASED Q4 2017 PRODUCTION BY 11% TO A RECORD 245 MMCFE/D​