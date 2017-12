Dec 5 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES BEGINS PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN THE ADVANCE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR A1AT DEFICIENCY

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: