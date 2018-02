Feb 26 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DOSING OF FIRST COHORT OF PATIENTS IN THE ADVANCE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADVM-043 GENE THERAPY FOR A1AT DEFICIENCY

* ADVANCE TRIAL CONTINUES ON TRACK, EXPECT TO REPORT PRELIMINARY DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018