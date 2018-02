Feb 7 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS 30-DAY OPTION TO BUY UP TO ADDITIONAL 15% OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OFFERED IN PUBLIC OFFERING