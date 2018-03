BRIEF-AE New Media Innovations SE: Contribution Of All Shares Of Aladdin Blockchain Technologies

March 6 (Reuters) - AE New Media Innovations SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AE NEW MEDIA INNOVATIONS SE: CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION IN KIND

* SIGNS CONTRACT ON CONTRIBUTION OF ALL SHARES OF ALADDIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INTO AE NEW MEDIA INNOVATIONS

* CONTRIBUTION AGAINST ISSUE OF 10,000,000 NEW BEARER SHARES IN COMPANY

* SAYS ISSUE PRICE FOR EACH SHARE WILL BE EUR 5.3976 PER NEW SHARE

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF ISSUE ARISING FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION IN KIND WILL BE EUR 53,976,000.00

* PLANS TO PROPOSE TO NEXT EGM NAME CHANGE TO “ALADDIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING SE

* PLANS TO PROPOSE CREATION OF A NEW AUTHORISED CAPITAL OF EUR 5,725,000