Dec 5 (Reuters) - AE NEW MEDIA INNOVATIONS SE:

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 1,150,000 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE 5.40 EUROSPER SHARE

* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNT TO EUR 5.55 MILLION

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO UP TO EUR 1.5 MILLION