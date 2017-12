Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* AECON PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH CCCI

* AECON GROUP INC - ‍ ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF TWO REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION BY CCCC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED​

* AECON GROUP INC SAYS‍ ISS AND GLASS LEWIS, HAVE BOTH RECOMMENDED THAT CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING CCCI‘S ACQUISITION OF CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: