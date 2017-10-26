FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aecon Group Inc to be acquired by CCCI for ‍$1.51 billion​
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Aecon Group Inc to be acquired by CCCI for ‍$1.51 billion​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon Group agrees to be acquired by CCCI for $20.37 per share

* Aecon Group Inc - deal for ‍$1.51 billion​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍board of directors of aecon has unanimously recommended this transaction.​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍termination payment of $75 million will be payable by CCCI to Aecon should transaction not close in certain circumstances​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍transaction is culmination of sale process conducted by aecon and disclosed on August 25, 2017​

* Aecon Group Inc - each director and senior officer of Aecon has agreed to support and vote their shares in favour of arrangement resolution​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to any financing condition.​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍transaction will be implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under canada business corporations act​

* Aecon-‍if merger is terminated in certain circumstances, including if co enters into another agreement , ccci is entitled to termination fee of $50 million​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍agreement between CCCI and Aecon provides for, among other things, a non-solicitation covenant on part of aecon​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍Aecon will retain its name, continue to be Canada-headquartered and led by its Canadian management team​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.