March 6 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* AECON REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL DIVIDEND

* AECON GROUP INC - ‍BACKLOG AS AT DEC 31, 2017 OF $4,247 MILLION COMPARED TO BACKLOG OF $4,204 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* AECON GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* AECON GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍​REVENUE $685.0 MILLION VERSUS $845.1 MILLION