FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $686 million compared to $839 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍Backlog as at June 30, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.4 billion as at end of Q1​

* Aecon Group Inc - New contract awards of $686 million were booked in Q2 of 2017

* Q2 revenue view c$734.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.