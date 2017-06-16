FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum announces board and senior leadership transition
June 16, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum announces board and senior leadership transition

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new permanent president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

