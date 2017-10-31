FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to cease physical supply operations in Singapore
October 31, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to cease physical supply operations in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces intention to cease physical supply operations in Singapore -- maintains trading presence in the Singapore market

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - ‍company will maintain a trading presence in Singapore market​

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network - arranging orderly withdrawal from physical supply market in Singapore in conjunction with MPA​ of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

