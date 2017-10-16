FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 2:47 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Aeglea’S AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) with Merck’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍collaboration agreement is between Aeglea Biotherapeutics and Merck, through a subsidiary​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍additional details of collaboration were not disclosed​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍enrollment to multicenter phase 1/2 study​ is expected to begin in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
