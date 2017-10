Aug 10 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* AEGON TO DIVEST ITS BUSINESS IN IRELAND

* AGREED TO SELL AEGON IRELAND PLC TO AGER BERMUDA HOLDING LTD

* AEGON‘S GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO IS ESTIMATED TO IMPROVE BY APPROXIMATELY 2%-POINTS AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018

* THIS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX GOING FORWARD

* BASED ON BOOK VALUE AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, BOOK LOSS IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY GBP 115 MILLION (EUR 125 MILLION)