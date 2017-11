Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis Inc qtrly ‍net loss per common share $0.38​

* Aemetis Inc - ‍Revenues were $38.9 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $39.4 million for Q3 of 2016​ Source text: [bit.ly/2ApZLom] Further company coverage: