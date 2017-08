June 29 (Reuters) - Aeon Co M Bhd :

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Foremost Wealth Management Sdn. Bhd.

* Deal for sale consideration of 87.8 million rgt

* Estimated gain of 17 million rgt after adjusting for necessary expenses and taxes for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 from proposed disposal Source text : (bit.ly/2u1BtPq) Further company coverage: