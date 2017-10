Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aeon Credit Service Asia Co Ltd

* Declared an interim dividend of 20.0 HK cents per share​

* HY revenue HK$624 million versus HK$606.6 million

* HY profit attributable HK$173.8 million versus HK$152.1 million a year ago

* "Group's microfinance business in China is likely to experience pressure on sales growth in second half of 2017/18"