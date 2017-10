Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Aeon’s operating profit likely jumped 16 pct on the year to about 84 billion yen ($750 million) for the six months ended August - Nikkei

* Aeon’s operating revenue probably rose 1 pct to about 4.15 trillion yen for six months ended August - Nikkei

* Aeon is expected to maintain its forecast for the full year ending February 2018 when releasing first-half results Oct. 4 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fG4Q4k) Further company coverage: