FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AEP to fuel 5 to 7 pct earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-AEP to fuel 5 to 7 pct earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP to fuel 5 to 7 percent earnings growth with investments in regulated business and renewables; raises capex

* Reaffirms FY 2018 operating earnings per share view $3.75 to $3.95 excluding items

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.68

* American Electric Power Company Inc - ‍plans to invest $18.2 billion in capital from 2018 through 2020​

* American Electric Power - ‍expects to invest $1.8 billion in new renewable generation from 2018 through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.