BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals enters into agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical's unit

June 13 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Has entered into an exclusive agreement in Canada with a unit of Santen Pharmaceutical

* Under agreement, Aequus and Santen will plan to co-commercialize an undisclosed ophthalmology therapeutic product

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals - as per agreement, santen will be responsible for product manufacturing, distribution, co will be responsible for field activities

* Net product revenues will be split between aequus and santen over a ten-year term