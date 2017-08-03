FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q2 earnings per share ‍$1.67
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q2 earnings per share ‍$1.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings NV

* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the second quarter 2017 and announces new share repurchase program of $250 million

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.67​

* Diluted earnings per share of $1.67 for Q2 of 2017

* Says ‍new $250 million share repurchase program authorized, which will run through December 31, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues and other income $1.27 billion versus $1.24 billion

* Says ‍as of June 30, 2017, Aercap’s portfolio consisted of 1,539 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.