Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aeria Inc

* Says co plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based firm Total Management Corporation (target company) through unit

* Says target company is mainly engaged in real estate related business and derived consulting business

* Says unit will fully acquire target company on Sept. 29

* Acquisition price is 1.97 billion yen

* Says co will fully acquire unit via stock swap on Nov. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KXoTM1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)