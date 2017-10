Sept 21 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc announces FDA advisory committee meeting for Rhopressa™ (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 pct

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA set a PDUFA goal date of February 28, 2018 for completion of its review of Rhopressa™ NDA

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍meeting of dermatologic and ophthalmic drugs advisory committee of FDA scheduled for Oct 13 to review co's NDA for Rhopressa​